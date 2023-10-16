42% of Mac Users Are Using AI Apps

A new report is shedding light on the state of artificial intelligence apps on the Mac, finding 42% of Mac users are already using them.

AI is finding its way into a plethora of applications and services, sometimes without users even realizing it. According to the latest research by Setapp, Mac users seem eager to adopt AI-driven apps, with 42% already using some kind of AI app.

Interestingly, 63% of Mac users believe that AI apps offer more benefit than non-AI options.

The findings are an important insight regarding the adoption of AI and could represent good news for companies that have been reluctant to incorporate AI features in their products.

As a general rule, Mac users are often more concerned with security and privacy than their Windows counterparts, two areas where AI is often criticized. With nearly half of Mac users relying on AI apps, and more than 60% believing they offer tangible benefits, it could be an indication that concerns about rolling out AI-driven features are overblown.

The report includes other interesting details as well, such as the fact that the average Mac users only uses 15 of the 51 apps installed on their machines. The report also breaks down the most important features Mac users look for in an app.

The full report can be found here.