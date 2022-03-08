40% of iPhone Users Poised to Buy 5G iPhone SE

A new survey says a whopping 40% of iPhone users are likely to purchase the upcoming 5G iPhone SE.

Apple is expected to unveil a new iPhone SE later today, with some reports indicating it may even come it at a mere $199, while still offering 5G. It seems demand for a low-priced, 5G iPhone is high, with a SellCell survey showing 40% would purchase the new phone for themselves or someone else.

40% of the total (2549 respondents) surveyed stated that they would purchase the iPhone SE 3 2022 either for themselves or for someone else. This 40% comprises people sitting in two separate camps. 24% (616 respondents) of those who said they will purchase the iPhone SE 3 2022 will do so for themselves. The remaining 16% (420 respondents) stated that they would purchase the handset as a gift or for use as a secondary device.

It remains to be seen if Apple will deliver what analysts are expecting. If it does, however, all indications point to it having a major hit on its hands.