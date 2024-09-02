27 of the Fastest-Growing Startups to Watch in 2024

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology and innovation, staying ahead of the curve is essential—whether you’re an investor seeking the next unicorn, an entrepreneur hunting for inspiration, or a professional looking for your next big career move. The startup ecosystem is a fertile ground for all these pursuits, with some companies making waves early in their journeys.

Recently, angel investor Ben Lang curated a list of 27 startups that have each raised between $10M and $50M from top-tier venture capital funds. These companies are not only growing at a rapid pace but are also actively hiring, making them the ones to watch in 2024.

Here’s a deep dive into these promising startups that are shaping the future across various industries.

1. Attio – Next-Generation CRM (US Remote / EU Remote)

Attio is revolutionizing the CRM landscape by offering a tool that is as dynamic as the teams that use it. Attio’s CRM is designed to adapt to the unique workflows of modern businesses, providing unparalleled flexibility and power. “Our mission is to redefine how businesses interact with their data, making CRMs more intuitive and actionable,” says the Attio team. With remote opportunities available, Attio is a top choice for professionals seeking to work in a cutting-edge environment.

2. Consensus – AI Search Engine for Scientific Research (US Remote)

Consensus is bringing AI to the forefront of scientific research with a search engine that leverages AI to provide researchers with precise and relevant results. “We are here to enhance the scientific discovery process by making research more accessible and efficient,” says the company’s leadership. This startup is ideal for those passionate about AI and its applications in academia and industry.

3. Slingshot AI – Mental Health AI Research (NYC / London)

Mental health is one of the most pressing issues today, and Slingshot AI is addressing it head-on with AI-powered research tools designed to understand and improve mental health outcomes. “We believe in the power of AI to revolutionize mental health research and treatment,” the founders explain. Their mission-driven approach is attracting top talent in both New York City and London.

4. OpusClip – AI Video Repurposing (Canada / Bay Area)

OpusClip offers a groundbreaking solution for content creators, allowing them to repurpose videos effortlessly using AI. “Our technology enables creators to maximize their content’s value by making it easy to create new clips from existing material,” says OpusClip’s team. This startup is a haven for those interested in video technology and AI.

5. Comun – Bank for Immigrants in the U.S. (NYC)

Comun is redefining banking for immigrants in the U.S. by providing tailored financial services that meet their unique needs. “We’re building a financial platform that empowers immigrants to achieve their American dream,” says Comun’s leadership. This NYC-based startup is perfect for those passionate about fintech and social impact.

6. Bland AI – Automated Phone Calls with AI (Bay Area)

Bland AI is automating one of the most time-consuming tasks in customer service: phone calls. By leveraging AI, Bland AI ensures that customers receive timely and accurate information without the wait times. “Our goal is to make customer interactions smoother and more efficient,” the team says. Professionals in AI and customer experience will find exciting opportunities here.

7. Viggle – AI Video Generation (London)

Viggle is at the cutting edge of AI-driven video generation, offering tools that allow businesses and creators to produce high-quality videos quickly and easily. “We’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI in video production,” says Viggle’s founders. Based in London, this startup is perfect for those interested in AI, video technology, and creative industries.

8. Tilt – Real-Time Fashion Shopping (Toronto)

Tilt is changing the way we shop for fashion by offering a real-time shopping experience that connects users with the latest trends as they happen. “We believe shopping should be as dynamic and exciting as the fashion world itself,” the team shares. Tilt is a great fit for those with a passion for fashion and e-commerce.

9. Solace – Platform to Empower Patients (US / Remote)

Solace is empowering patients by providing them with tools and resources to take control of their health. “We’re creating a platform that puts patients at the center of their healthcare journey,” says Solace’s leadership. This remote-friendly startup is ideal for professionals in health tech and patient advocacy.

10. Lettuce Financial – Accounting and Tax Solution for Solopreneurs (US Remote)

Lettuce Financial is simplifying accounting and tax management for solopreneurs, offering a platform that automates these processes. “Our goal is to take the headache out of finances for solopreneurs so they can focus on growing their businesses,” the team explains. This startup offers remote opportunities in the booming fintech sector.

11. AstroForge – Asteroid Mining (Seal Beach, CA)

AstroForge is turning science fiction into reality with its asteroid mining ventures. “We’re unlocking the potential of space resources to fuel the next wave of technological advancement,” says AstroForge’s leadership. This ambitious startup is for those who dream big and are excited about space exploration.

12. Onebrief – Military Planning and Collaboration Software (Remote / San Diego)

Onebrief provides cutting-edge software for military planning and collaboration, ensuring that teams can work together effectively even in the most challenging environments. “Our software is designed to support the critical work of military planners, providing the tools they need to succeed,” the team shares. This startup offers remote and San Diego-based roles for those interested in defense technology.

13. DEFCON AI – Modeling, Simulation, Analysis Software for the Military (Washington DC / Remote)

DEFCON AI is enhancing military preparedness through advanced modeling, simulation, and analysis software. “We’re helping the military make better decisions faster,” says DEFCON AI’s leadership. With opportunities in Washington DC and remotely, this startup is a prime destination for those interested in AI and defense.

14. Eppo – Experimentation and Feature Management Platform (Remote US / EMEA)

Eppo provides a platform that allows companies to run experiments and manage features more effectively, driving better business outcomes. “We’re enabling companies to innovate faster and with greater confidence,” says the Eppo team. With roles available remotely, Eppo is perfect for those interested in product management and data-driven decision-making.

15. Trunk Tools – AI for the Construction Industry (Remote US)

Trunk Tools is bringing AI to the construction industry, offering solutions that improve efficiency and safety on job sites. “We’re transforming construction with the power of AI,” the team states. This remote-friendly startup is ideal for professionals interested in AI and construction technology.

16. CodeRabbit – AI Code Reviews (Bay Area / Remote / Bangalore)

CodeRabbit is revolutionizing the code review process with AI, making it faster and more accurate. “Our platform is the most installed AI app on GitHub and GitLab, and we’re just getting started,” says CodeRabbit’s leadership. With opportunities in the Bay Area, remotely, and in Bangalore, this startup is a great fit for developers and AI enthusiasts.

17. Pylon – Support Platform for B2B Companies (Bay Area)

Pylon offers a comprehensive support platform for B2B companies, helping them manage customer interactions and service delivery more effectively. “We’re building the infrastructure that B2B companies need to succeed,” says Pylon’s team. Based in the Bay Area, Pylon is a top choice for those interested in B2B technology and customer support.

18. Capitalize – Platform to Find and Transfer Retirement Assets (NYC)

Capitalize is simplifying the process of finding and transferring retirement assets, helping users take control of their financial future. “We’re making it easier for people to manage their retirement savings,” says the Capitalize team. This NYC-based startup is perfect for professionals in fintech and financial planning.

19. Encord – Data Engine for AI Model Development (London / Bay Area)

Encord provides the data engine that powers AI model development, offering tools that streamline the data preparation process. “We’re accelerating AI innovation by making data more accessible and actionable,” the team explains. With offices in London and the Bay Area, Encord is a great destination for those passionate about AI and data science.

20. Setpoint – Operating System for Capital Markets (US Remote)

Setpoint is building the operating system for capital markets, providing the infrastructure needed for efficient trading and investment management. “We’re redefining how capital markets operate, making them more transparent and accessible,” says Setpoint’s leadership. This remote-friendly startup is ideal for those interested in fintech and financial markets.

21. MD Ally | 911 Network Navigation – 911 Diversion, Care, and Navigation Solutions (US Remote)

MD Ally offers innovative solutions for 911 diversion, care, and navigation, helping to improve emergency response outcomes. “We’re transforming how emergency services are delivered, making them more effective and efficient,” the team shares. With remote opportunities available, MD Ally is perfect for those passionate about healthcare and public safety.

22. Bridge – Stablecoin Payment Network (Bay Area)

Bridge is building a stablecoin payment network that promises to revolutionize how we transact in the digital age. “We’re creating a more stable and secure way to handle digital payments,” says Bridge’s founders. Based in the Bay Area, this startup is ideal for professionals interested in blockchain and fintech.

23. Supio – AI Platform for Law Firms (Seattle)

Supio is bringing AI to the legal industry, offering a platform that helps law firms manage cases and client interactions more effectively. “We’re empowering law firms with the tools they need to succeed in a digital world,” says the Supio team. This Seattle-based startup is a great fit for those interested in legal tech and AI.

24. Ema Unlimited – Gen AI Platform for Enterprises (US / Canada / India Remote)

Ema Unlimited is harnessing the power of generative AI to create solutions tailored for enterprise needs. “We’re pushing the boundaries of what generative AI can do for businesses,” says Ema Unlimited’s leadership. With remote roles available across the US, Canada, and India, this startup is perfect for AI enthusiasts looking to make a big impact.

25. The Rounds – Sustainable Household Essentials (NYC / Philly)

The Rounds is making sustainability simple by offering household essentials that are both eco-friendly and convenient. “We’re helping people live more sustainably without sacrificing convenience,” says the team at The Rounds. Based in NYC and Philly, this startup is ideal for those passionate about sustainability and consumer goods.

26. PayZen – OS for Healthcare Affordability (Remote US / Bay Area / Tel Aviv)

PayZen is tackling the challenge of healthcare affordability with an operating system that helps patients manage their medical expenses. “We’re making healthcare more affordable and accessible for everyone,” says the PayZen team. With roles available remotely, in the Bay Area, and Tel Aviv, this startup is perfect for those interested in healthcare and fintech.

27. Starpath – Propellant for the Space Economy (Hawthorne, CA)

Starpath is fueling the space economy with its advanced propellant technologies, pushing the boundaries of space exploration. “We’re providing the propellants that will power the next generation of space missions,” says Starpath’s leadership. Based in Hawthorne, CA, this startup is ideal for those passionate about space technology and innovation.

Ben Lang provided the list with all the links here:

Final Thoughts

These 27 startups represent some of the most exciting opportunities in the tech world today. Whether you’re looking to invest, join a groundbreaking company, or simply stay informed about the latest trends, these companies are worth keeping an eye on.

As Ben Lang, the angel investor who compiled this list, aptly puts it, “These startups are not just building the future; they’re also looking for the people who will help them create it.” With many of these companies actively hiring, now is the perfect time to explore new opportunities and become part of the next wave of innovation.