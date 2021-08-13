27% of C-Level Execs Know Nothing About Low-Code

Low-code may be one of the fastest growing trends in development, but over a quarter of C-level execs haven’t heard of it.

Low-code and no-code solutions allow individuals to create applications and services with little to no coding or past experience. The tech is a boon to companies of all sizes, speeding up development and letting non-IT departments contribute. Low-code is gaining ground so fast that Gartner predicts that 80% of tech products and services will be built using low-code by 2024.

Unfortunately, according to research from CLEVR, 27% of C-level execs have never heard of low-code or no-code.

“It reminds me of when cloud technology was just on the rise and many businesses thought it was the same as iCloud or Dropbox,” Angelique Schouten, CEO of CLEVR, told WebProNews. “To fully access the power of low-code and no-code platforms, you must understand it first.”

CLEVR’s research illustrates the importance of closing the knowledge gap for one of the most important trends in modern development.