2021 iPad Pro Will Rival M1 Mac Performance

The 2021 iPad Pro, expected later this month, is rumored to have an upgraded processor that will rival the M1 in Apple’s recent Macs.

The iPad Pro is the high-end iPad model targeted at professionals and creators. As such, it consistently delivers features and performance that best Apple’s other iPads, and leaves Android tablets in the dust.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, that lead is set to expand in a big way, with the next-generation iPad Pro rivaling the M1. Apple introduced the M1 Macs in November. The M1 is based on the same chips already used in the iPhones and iPads, but boasts significantly better performance, thanks to its 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU.

In addition to sporting a more powerful chip, the larger iPad Pro will also feature a mini-LED display, offering greater brightness and contrast. The new display will make the tablet slightly thicker, although it will retain the same overall design. Ideally, this should allow the new model to use the existing Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard peripherals.

Gurman rounds out his iPad Pro predictions by saying the new model will also feature better cameras, as well as 5G. Apple is expected to include both the high-band mmWave, as well as low-band support. This would enable it to take advantage of carriers’ nationwide 5G networks, as well as their fastest 5G in cities and urban areas, much like the iPhone 12.

The combination of 5G and world-class performance should make the iPad Pro an ideal option for professionals, creators, students and remote workers. Notably, Gurman has an excellent track record with his Apple predictions, making it almost certain the iPad Pro released in March will match the specs he’s provided.