1Password Adds Support for Medical Records

1Password has announced support for medical records, adding a feature many of its customers have been requesting.

1Password is a popular password management application with cross-platform support. Like many products in its market, 1Password helps keep people’s digital lives safe by generating strong passwords and storing them securely. Rather than remembering many different passwords, users only have to remember their 1Password Master Password.

The company’s users have been asking for place to store medical records, especially in light of the pandemic. As more and more people get vaccinated, being able to store their vaccination records, along with other medical records, is more important than ever.

The company has now introduced Medical Record for all 1Password subscribers, making the announcement on its blog.

Our Customer Support team received countless requests for a specific place in 1Password to keep COVID-19 vaccination information. We liked the concept, but didn’t want to stop there. We set out to create a new item type that was as versatile and accessible as possible. We want you to be able to pull out your phone during a doctor’s visit, quickly and easily search, and find your vaccination record, or any other medical information you’ve saved.

We want you to be able to share certain details about your health (if you’re comfortable sharing them) with family members or loved ones, in the event of an emergency.

It’s a safe bet Medical Record will be a big hit, making an already popular option even more popular.