YouTube Tops 1 Billion Hours of Video a Day

Albert Einstein once stated " For every one billion particles of antimatter there were one billion and one particles of matter. And when the mutual annihilation was complete, one billionth remained – and that’s our present universe.” This is his simple way of explaining why our universe is 99.9% matter and just a trace of anti-matter.

Now if you want an expanded explanation of Einstein's matter/anti-matter quote, there are approximately 2,400 YouTube videos available for your viewing pleasure....so you better get started if you want to watch all of them. And yet the total running time of the 2,400 videos is a mere trace of the total hours of YouTube videos that are viewed in one day. That figure was announced yesterday by Cristos Goodrow, VP of engineering at YouTube, who stated on YouTube's Blog Post that "...people around the world are now watching a billion hours of YouTube’s incredible content every single day!".

The head spins trying to compute all those hours. However, the real head spinning might be coming from the executives at the other video giants. A comparatively pint-sized 116 million hours are streamed on Netflix and 100 million hours streamed on Facebook according to Nielsen data.

So how does all of this daily video viewing translate into Google revenue? Well, on actual paper we don't exactly know since YouTube's viewership is not disclosed in Google's earnings. But according to WSJ (via CNBC), in 2014 YouTube generated around $4 billion and broke even.

So if you'd rather press pause on the Einstein videos and instead watch a short clip reviewing Google milestone achievement, WSJ's got you covered. The Journal points out that beginning in 2012, Google's use of algorithms that pulled user data and increased video recommendations kept users watching longer. Actually, a heck of a lot longer.

