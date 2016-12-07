Trump Has Made Twitter Relevant Again -- Twitter Should be Ecstatic -- Instead They Are Conflicted -- Blinded by Political Bias

Up until the campaign, Twitter was in my opinion fading from public consciousness, with Facebook starting to dominate as the place to go for breaking news. Trump single handedly changed that. Twitter is on top of the world with every news network, at the top of every TV news broadcast it seems they are referencing a tweet by President Elect Donald Trump.

Every company in the world would love this free attention, except maybe Twitter itself. Why, because they are a collective of leftists run by an extremely leftist CEO Jack Dorsey. They are at the cutting edge of banning those they disagree with, such as Breitbart reporter and gay conservative libertarian nationalist activist Milo Yiannopoulos. Twitter permanently banned MILO in July 2016 for what the company cited as "inciting or engaging in the targeted abuse or harassment of others."

There are numerous other bans of conservatives and it's clear that Twitter bans conservatives with one standard and leftist with another. For instance, BlackLivesMatters, which makes pro-communist tweets, says fuck capitalism, says police are dangerous and tells kids not to trust them and calls ex-Breitbart CEO and primary Trump advisor a white nationalist without any evidence... is alive and well on Twitter.

Rest in Power #FidelCastro — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 26, 2016

Message from the children: "It's 2016 Police Are Dangerous, Stop Trusting Them." Photo via Mike Chickey #children #justice #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/4igngAjPLd — Youth Justice L.A. (@YouthJusticeLA) November 21, 2016

Steve Bannon, an anti-Semite whose website is a hub for white nationalism, will be the @WhiteHouse chief strategist. We are in trouble. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) November 13, 2016

The question is... Is Twitter a business anymore, or just another leftist political site? If it is, then it needs to take legal responsibility for ALL posts from its users. If it's going to edit out political speech from those it disagrees, then it's starting to move into the territory of being a news site rather than a platform. Right?

At the Recode conference yesterday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said per the Guardian:

Asked how he felt about Trump’s use of the service, Dorsey said: “Complicated”. “I feel very proud of the role of the service and what it stands for and everything that we’ve done, and that continues to accelerate every single day. Especially as it’s had such a spotlight on it through his usage and through the election.”

It sounds as if he really meant... Conflicted. Conflicted by his and his employees leftist views at possibly (eventually) the expense of his companies shareholders?

Can you imagine if Twitter banned a President Trump? I can.