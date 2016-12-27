Google Code-in for Teens is Wildly Successful

Google is in the middle of its annual Code-In contest and it's more popular than ever with 930 teenagers from 60 countries completing 3,503 tasks with 17 open source organizations. "The number of students successfully completing tasks has almost met the total number of students from the 2015 contest already," said Stephanie Taylor, Google Code-in Program Manager in a blog post on the Google Open Source Blog. This is the 7th year of Google Code-in.

Tasks that the students have completed include:

writing test suites

improving mobile UI

writing documentation and creating videos to help new users

working on internationalization efforts

fixing and finding bugs in the organization's’ software

What is Google Code-in?

Google Code-in is a way for Google to inspire young students to enter the field of software development. "Don't wait until they are university students," said Taylor in a talk at GSoC (Google Summer of Code) earlier this year in Singapore. "Let's get them excited about open source when they are 13, 14, 15 years old. So Google Code-in was born."

Google Code-in is an online global contest for 13-17 year old students around the world.

There's Still Time to Get Started!

"Students, there is still plenty of time to get started with Google Code-in," said Taylor. "New tasks are being added daily to the contest site — there are over 1,500 tasks available for students to choose from right now! If you don’t see something that interests you today, check back again every couple of days for new tasks."

She says that the last day to register for the contest and claim a task is Friday, January 13, 2017 with all work being due on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 9:00 am PT.