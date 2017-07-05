5 Tips to Make Advertising on Facebook More Effective

These days, most people do their shopping online, and one of the best ways to reach them is through Facebook. In fact, around 96% of social media marketers worldwide believe Facebook is the best option when it comes to online marketing. They also consider the platform to be the most productive in terms of return on investment (ROI). This might explain why 65 million businesses have Pages on the social media site.

Facebook has been providing entrepreneurs with tremendous advertising opportunities, reaching over 22 billion ad clicks per year. The site boasts the largest user base of any social media platform on the internet, recently surpassing the two billion active users mark. Pew research shows that 75% of male internet users and 83% of female internet users are on Facebook, making it easy for advertisers to target almost any demographic.

As an advertiser, Facebook allows you to take part in a customer’s online experience through sharing content, images, and videos. It’s about sharing your company’s voice to the world. By regularly posting fresh content and paying to have it reach your specific audience, the platform allows you to create strong personal connections with your prospective customers.

Thinking about running an ad campaign on Facebook? Here are five tips for making the most of your Facebook advertising:



1. Reach the Right Audience

Targeting your audience is the most important element of your Facebook ad campaign, ensuring that your brand reaches the right demographic. Within your Business Manager page, you can target your audience based on set parameters. It enables you to tap into audiences that are interested in your niche.

Define your demographic by choosing the location, age, gender, and language. Then, manipulate Demographic Constraints through detailed targeting options such as behavior, interests, and other categories.

Let’s say you are selling beauty products. You should target people interested in beauty, fashion, health, and industries that use cosmetics such as wedding and entertainment. You may also want to create a Saved Audience using parameters specific to your niche to make it easier to draw the right users to your content.

2. Make Your Images Pop

The first thing people will notice about your post is the image. Make sure that it stands out over pictures of adorable babies or someone’s cute pet. Focus on the main elements of your business—the product, people, and environment.

This doesn't necessarily mean that you need a professional photographer. You can shoot quality images using a high-resolution camera or smartphone in a well-lit place. Take advantage of filters to make them look professional.

3. Write an Enticing Caption

After capturing a user's attention with an image, they would most likely scroll to the caption. Make sure that the personality of your business shines through your words. The goal of writing ad copy is to convert a reader into a paying customer.

Be funny, adventurous, and authentic. Keep the caption short and stick to the important pieces of information. Put yourself in the shoes of your customer and appeal to them emotionally. Don’t forget to add a call-to-action: “Visit our shop,” “Call for a free quote,” etc.

4. Set Up a Landing Page

To maximize your Facebook advertising efforts, push visitors to a landing page. Landing pages generate leads for businesses by enticing interested users to fill out a form or call a business. Aside from increasing conversions, they can also track user behavior which helps you to determine which campaigns are performing the best.

5. Establish Bidding & Budget

To beat your competitors, don’t just focus on creating attractive ad designs and powerful copy. You also have to optimize your ad bidding. A bid refers to the amount you are willing to spend on a specific action. Popular types of bids include cost per click or cost per 1,000 impressions (CPM).

Creating a new ad campaign is like joining a huge, worldwide auction for real estate. "Real estate" in this case, refers to the space Facebook provides for advertisement. Make sure to optimize for conversions, link clicks, daily unique reach, post engagement, leads, and impressions.

Establishing an identity for your business on social media can increase customer advocacy and retention. On Facebook, consumers share valuable information and development feedback which you can use to make your brand more influential. Following the simple tips listed above will help you to reap benefits from your advertising efforts on Facebook.