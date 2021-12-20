Zoom Exec Sees Growth Post-Pandemic Thanks to Hybrid Work

Zoom is one of the companies that has benefited most from pandemic-fueled workplace changes, and sees that continuing post-pandemic.

Zoom was one of many videoconferencing platforms vying for customers before the pandemic, although with a focus primarily on the enterprise. Once COVID-19 swept the globe, however, the company became a household name as companies, schools, churches, and families turned to the platform to stay connected.

Some experts have wondered how the company will sustain its meteoric growth post-pandemic, but at least one executive doesn’t think that’s an issue.

Ricky Kapur, head of Asia Pacific at Zoom, told CNBC that hybrid work will continue to drive growth.

“I think there are three big shifts that are happening post-pandemic that businesses are investing in and that’s spurring our growth and relevance,” said Kapur.

“Employees are demanding flexible work arrangements and the ability to work frictionless, irrespective of where they are,” Kapur added.

“Whether it’s a retail experience, the ability to live feed into the store and speak with a live person — see a product, have a real conversation, and then make a purchase decision. Consumers are expecting that from companies,” he continued.