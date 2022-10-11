YouTube Introduces Handles to Make It Easier to Find Creators & Channels

YouTube is making it easier to find channels and creators with unique handles that will identify them.

YouTube is the leading video platform, but finding creators can sometimes be a challenge. The platform wants to address that by giving creators unique handles that will identify them and their channel:

When a creator chooses their handle, we’ll also create a matching URL (ex: youtube.com/@handle) so creators can easily direct people to their content when they’re not on YouTube. If a channel already has a personalized URL, there’s no need to update links: they’ll automatically be redirected to the new, handle-based URL to create a better, more unified presence for creators on YouTube.

The new handles will make it easier for users to mention creators in comments and help improve visibility. YouTube will begin rolling out the new feature over the next month: