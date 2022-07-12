YouTube Finally Expands Picture-in-Picture on iOS

YouTube has finally expanded a widely requested feature on iPhones and iPads: Picture-in-Picture (PiP).

PiP is the ability to display a video in a floating window while performing other tasks on the device. YouTube has been one of the last platforms to adopt PiP on Apple devices, only adding it for YouTube TV at the end of March. The company is now [rolling out PiP to more iOS and iPadOS devices](Picture-in-picture expanding to more people and devices – YouTube CommunityPicture-in-picture expanding to more people and devices – YouTube Community) — although with one big caveat: some features will be for Premium members only.

Picture-in-Picture (PiP) is now rolling out to iPhone and iPad devices (running iOS and iPadOS 15.0 or higher) over the next several days. We recognize this has been a slow roll out for a highly requested feature, and want to thank everyone who shared feedback during experiments (including recently on youtube.com/new ), and waited patiently for this moment!

Despite the limitations, YouTube’s announcement is good news for iOS and iPadOS users.