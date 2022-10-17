More than 20 million Xfinity customers are getting a speed boost, in some cases as much as double the speeds they previously had.

Comcast recently upgraded its main internet service, rolling out multi-gig speeds to more than 50 million homes and businesses. The company has turned its attention to its Xfinity brand, rolling out upgrades to those customers as well.

“The number of devices connected in Xfinity households has skyrocketed 12X since 2018, and the need for fast, reliable, and secure Internet will continue to grow,” said Bill Connors, President of Xfinity, Comcast Cable. “That’s why today, Xfinity is increasing speeds for most of our customers across the country.”

The company outlined the following upgrades: