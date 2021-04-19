Xbox Cloud Gaming for iOS and PC Entering Beta

Microsoft has announced its Xbox Cloud Gaming will enter beta Tuesday, giving users the opportunity to test the service on PCs and iOS devices.

Microsoft has been working to bring Xbox gaming to more devices and platforms, rather than simply the console that started it all. A key component of the strategy is bringing the gaming service to Windows 10 and iOS/iPadOS devices. The company has reached the next step in the process, with the service entering an invitation-only beta tomorrow.

Starting tomorrow, we’ll begin sending out invites to select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to start testing the Xbox Cloud Gaming limited beta for Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets via web browsers. We’re launching xbox.com/play where invitees can play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles through Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari. Offering cloud gaming through the browser and having a simplified, universal landing page presents a great opportunity to make cloud gaming approachable to more players in more places over time.

The beta will help Microsoft evaluate its progress and make any necessary changes.

Those who receive an invite just need a compatible Bluetooth or USB-connected controller or can use custom touch controls for more than 50 games to start playing and testing. In the early stages of the beta, we’ll be focusing on fine-tuning features and creating a consistent experience across platforms, while making sure games are running their best.

The company hopes to open up access to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months.