X is pulling out all the stops to get advertisers to bet on the platform once again, offering a $250 credit on new campaigns of $1,000 or more.

Since Musk’s takeover of the social media platform, X has seen a precipitous drop in its advertisers, with Musk saying it has lost roughly half of its ad revenue. The company’s latest promotion is clearly an effort to stem those losses and regain some of the advertisers the platform has lost.