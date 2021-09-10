WWW Inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee Joins ProtonMail Advisory Board

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, known for inventing the World Wide Web and the first web browser, has joined ProtonMail’s advisory board.

ProtonMail, despite recent controversy, is one of the most private and secure email platforms available, featuring full end-to-end encryption. While Sir Tim Berners-Lee may be best known for inventing the web, in recent years he’s become a staunch privacy advocate, making him a natural fit for ProtonMail.

The company made the announcement on their blog:

We are proud and humbled to announce that Sir Tim Berners-Lee, a fellow former scientist from the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) and the inventor of the World Wide Web, will be joining Proton’s advisory board.

Our vision is to build an internet where privacy is the default by creating an ecosystem of services accessible to everyone, everywhere, every day. It is what drives everything we do, from our development of transparent and encrypted services to our advocacy for better data protection laws.

“I’m delighted to join Proton’s advisory board and support Proton on their journey. I am a firm supporter of privacy, and Proton’s values to give people control of their data are closely aligned to my vision of the web at its full potential,” said Sir Tim.