Worksoft Appoints Aftab Alam as Chief Product Officer, Signaling a New Era of AI-Driven Innovation

Worksoft, a leader in intelligent test automation for enterprise applications like SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce, has announced the appointment of Aftab Alam as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). This strategic move underscores Worksoft’s commitment to accelerating AI-driven innovation and delivering superior customer experiences in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Aftab Alam brings over two decades of experience in technology strategy and product development to Worksoft, where he will lead efforts to enhance the company’s product offerings and drive growth. His extensive background in managing and scaling enterprise software solutions is expected to play a critical role in shaping Worksoft’s future, particularly as the company continues to expand its capabilities in AI and automation.

A Transformative Leader

Alam’s appointment has been met with enthusiasm within Worksoft, with CEO Matt Schwartz praising his visionary leadership and ability to drive transformative change. “Aftab is a game-changer for us,” Schwartz remarked. “His proven ability to scale companies and innovate at the highest levels aligns seamlessly with our mission. His visionary approach, combined with practical execution, will push industry boundaries and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

Before joining Worksoft, Alam held the role of Chief Product Officer at Arcserve, where he was instrumental in driving significant revenue growth through data-driven, Agile operations. His previous leadership roles at Microsoft, Simplivity, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and The New York Times further highlight his capacity to lead complex product development initiatives that meet evolving customer needs.

Elevating Customer Experience

Central to Alam’s vision at Worksoft is a commitment to customer-centric innovation. His approach focuses on transforming complex customer needs into tangible, impactful solutions. “Aftab’s talent for transforming complex customer needs into tangible solutions will be pivotal in driving groundbreaking automation capabilities,” said Linda Hayes, Senior Vice President of Enablement at Worksoft. “His innovative approach and industry insights are exactly what we need to deliver operational stability and accelerate time-to-value for our clients.”

Alam’s leadership is expected to bolster Worksoft’s ability to deliver unparalleled value to its customers by enhancing the company’s AI-driven, codeless automation platform. This platform, known for its ability to automatically discover, document, and test end-to-end business processes, is essential for organizations seeking to maintain business agility and resilience in complex enterprise application environments.

A New Chapter for Worksoft

Reflecting on his new role, Alam expressed excitement about the opportunities ahead. “I am thrilled to join Worksoft at such a crucial time,” he shared. “I look forward to collaborating with Matt Schwartz, Linda Hayes, and the talented team at Worksoft to advance our automation technologies and drive exceptional customer outcomes.”

As Worksoft continues to empower organizations to navigate constant change, Alam’s appointment marks a significant step forward in the company’s journey. His focus on AI and automation aligns with Worksoft’s mission to set new standards for operational excellence, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of innovation in enterprise software.

With Alam at the helm of product strategy, Worksoft is poised to lead the industry in delivering cutting-edge automation solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of its global customer base. This new chapter underlines the company’s dedication to driving growth through innovation and reinforces its position as a key player in the enterprise automation space.