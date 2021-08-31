Windows 11 Will Ship on October 5 Without Android Support

Windows 11 will not ship with one of its biggest feature, as Android support is being delayed “over the coming months.”

Microsoft made headlines when it announced that Windows 11 would support Android apps, opening up a whole new world of possibilities for Windows users. Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will be available on October 5, but users will have to wait a while longer to run their favorite Android apps.

Windows 11 comes with a new Microsoft Store rebuilt with an all-new design making it easier to search and discover your favorite apps, games, shows, and movies in one trusted location. We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; this will start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months.

The move is sure to be a disappointment, but at least Microsoft is taking time to make sure it works properly.