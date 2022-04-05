Windows 11 File Explorer Gets Tabs, Remote Work Improvements

Windows 11 is getting some welcome improvements, including tabs in File Explorer and hybrid work improvements.

Microsoft has announced the newest features in store for Windows 11 users. One of the biggest is tabs in Windows Explorer. Other operating systems, such as macOS and Linux, have had tabs in their file browsers for some time. Microsoft is finally bringing the feature to Windows 11.

Additionally, we want to help Windows users be more efficient and more productive in every experience. The redesigned, cloud-powered File Explorer makes it easier to find what you’re looking for, allowing you to see all files in one centralized place. You can also pin files and create tabs in File Explorer, bringing what used to take six clicks to get to an important file to one.

Microsoft is also tuning its Zero Trust security specifically for remote or hybrid work. Microsoft Defender SmartScreen is designed to help better protect users from phishing attempts, while the Smart App Control will help protect the system from malicious apps.

We are focused on making your jobs easier as you work to protect the productivity of your people as well as your organizations from the most common to the most sophisticated attacks.

Windows will also include new features aimed at helping individuals with disabilities, injuries, or limited mobility.

The company makes it clear it sees Windows 11 powering the future of hybrid work.

Windows 11 and Windows 365 are ready to take us all into the next era of hybrid work. Now is the time to move your business to Windows 11 and Windows 365. We are building Windows for the future, to support the future of your business, offering organizations the most secure, manageable and productive Windows experience on the planet.

Regardless of how customers will use Windows 11, the new features are sure to be welcome improvements.