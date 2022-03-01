Who Hacks the Hackers? Nvidia Does

Nvidia has taken a novel approach to hackers that stole its data, hacking them back and encrypting the data so it can’t be accessed.

According to Tom’s Hardware, hackers from the LAPSU$ group stole some 1TB of data from Nvidia. Rather than pay a ransom or deal with the hackers, Nvidia opted to hack the group instead. Once it gained access to the hackers’ servers, the company encrypted its stolen data, ensuring it can’t be access.

Hacker group Vx-underground reported on Twitter that Nvidia had pulled off the operation.

LAPSU$ extortion group, a group operating out of South America, claim to have breached NVIDIA and exfiltrated over 1TB of proprietary data. LAPSU$ claims NVIDIA performed a hack back and states NVIDIA has successful ransomed their machines

Nvidia has sent a clear signal: Mess with it at your own peril.