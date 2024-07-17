WhatsApp Rolls Out ‘Favorites’

WhatsApp has joined the likes of Signal and Apple Messages, giving users the ability to easily set and see their “Favorite” chats and calls.

WhatsApp is adding a Favorites feature, giving users the ability to set contacts as Favorites. Once set, Favorites will appear as a filter option at the top of the chat and call screen, as the company highlights in a blog post.

Whether it’s your family group chat or your best friend, your ‘favorites’ will be the same across your chats and calls, so you can speed dial them from your calls tab too. To add to your ‘favorites’: From your chats screen, select the ‘favorites’ filter, and select your contacts or groups there.

From the calls tab, tap ‘Add favorite’ and select your contacts or groups.

Or, simply manage your ‘favorites’ in your settings by going to Settings > Favorites > Add to Favorites, and you can reorder them at any time.

WhatsApp says the feature started rolling out Tuesday and will be available to all users within the coming weeks.