WhatsApp Releases Standalone Windows App

Windows users now have access to a new WhatsApp app that doesn’t require linking to their phone first.
WhatsApp has existed on the desktop for years, but required linking with the app on a phone first. WhatsApp announced a new update that finally makes the desktop app a standalone option.
The company outlines the benefits in a FAQ page:
“WhatsApp Desktop users have been using our web-based desktop app (WhatsApp Desktop) or our browser-based app (WhatsApp Web). As we’re always trying to improve the WhatsApp experience for our users, we’re developing apps native to Windows and Mac operating systems.
- Advantages of native apps:
- Increased reliability and speed
- Designed and optimized for your desktop operating system
- Continue to receive notifications and messages even when your phone is offline”
The new version is available via the Microsoft Store.