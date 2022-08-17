WhatsApp Releases Standalone Windows App

Windows users now have access to a new WhatsApp app that doesn’t require linking to their phone first.

WhatsApp has existed on the desktop for years, but required linking with the app on a phone first. WhatsApp announced a new update that finally makes the desktop app a standalone option.

The company outlines the benefits in a FAQ page:

“WhatsApp Desktop users have been using our web-based desktop app (WhatsApp Desktop) or our browser-based app (WhatsApp Web). As we’re always trying to improve the WhatsApp experience for our users, we’re developing apps native to Windows and Mac operating systems.

Advantages of native apps:

Increased reliability and speed

Designed and optimized for your desktop operating system

Continue to receive notifications and messages even when your phone is offline”

The new version is available via the Microsoft Store.