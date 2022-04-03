WhatsApp Experiments With Limiting Forward to Group Chats

WhatsApp is experimenting with a feature that would limit how many times messages could be forwarded to group chats.

Social media companies are continuing to grapple with the spread of misinformation. WhatsApp’s latest feature is aimed at slowing the spread by limiting forwards across multiple group chats, according to AppleInsider.

The feature has already been available in Android betas, but now makes its way to the iOS beta. The new feature will allow a message to be forwarded to a single group chat, but not subsequent ones. If a user attempts it, they are presented wit the following message: