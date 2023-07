WhatsApp has made it even easier to move messages from one phone to another with an option to generate and use a QR code to enable the transfer.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted about the new feature, touting its increased privacy over traditional transfer methods.

If you want to move your WhatsApp chats to a new phone, you can now do it more privately without your chats ever leaving your devices.

The new method is a welcome improvement and eases one more pain point of switching to a new phone.