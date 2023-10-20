WhatsApp Adding Support For Multiple Simultaneous Accounts

WhatsApp is adding the ability to use two different accounts simultaneously on one device.

Multi-account support has been a pain point for WhatsApp users for some time. According to a post by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the company is finally addressing this:

Switch between two accounts on WhatsApp – Soon you’ll be able to have two WhatsApp accounts on one phone within the app.

The WhatsApp blog added additional details:

Today, we’re introducing the ability to have two WhatsApp accounts on Android logged in at the same time. Helpful for switching between accounts – such as your work and personal – now you no longer need to log out each time, carry two phones or worry about messaging from the wrong place. To set up a second account, you will need a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM. Simply open your WhatsApp settings, click on the arrow next to your name, and click “Add account”. You can control your privacy and notification settings on each account.

The news is a welcome upgrade for WhatsApp users, especially those who have an account for work and personal, or any other scenario in which a person has multiple accounts.