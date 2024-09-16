Western Digital Prepares to Split Into Two Companies.

Western Digital is preparing to split into two separate companies—centered around its Flash and HDD businesses—in an effort to better compete.

Western Digital announced its plans in late 2023, saying the move would allow each of the new companies to better execute and seize growth opportunities. The separation was slated for the second half of 2024.

“Our HDD and Flash businesses are both well positioned to capitalize on the data storage industry’s significant market dynamics, and as separate companies, each will have the strategic focus and resources to pursue opportunities in their respective markets. Importantly, separating these franchises will unlock significant value for Western Digital shareholders, allowing them to participate in the upside of two industry leaders with distinct growth and investment profiles,” David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO, said at the time. “We have already laid important groundwork by building market-leading portfolios and enhancing the operational efficiency of each business, including the creation of separate Flash and HDD product business units and separating operational capabilities over the past several years. Additionally, we now have strong product, operational, and financial leadership in place to execute this plan successfully. Each business is in a solid position to succeed on its own, and the actions we are announcing today will further enable each company to drive long-term success in the years to come.”

In an email to customers, Western Digital is reminding them of the impending split.

As announced on October 30, 2023, Western Digital plans to separate its HDD and Flash businesses. Soon, we will launch two specialized websites that will change how you buy and get support for flash and HDD products from the Western Digital family of brands. We will email you with more information soon about how this change may affect you. In the meantime, you may still contact Support if you need help with your online store order or with any product and technical questions. Thank you for your continued business, The Western Digital Team

Western Digital has long been one of the leading computer storage companies, continuing to grow and evolve as the market has changed. In recent years, however, the company has experienced a number of setbacks, including a failed merger and a number of embarrassing hardware failures, including ones that mysteriously result in data loss on some of its most popular products.

The company clearly hopes separating its business into two separate companies will give each one a clearer focus and better opportunity to excel.