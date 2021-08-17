Walmart Looking for Cryptocurrency Lead

Walmart is looking for a cryptocurrency lead as the tech gains more widespread acceptance.

Companies across a range of industries are increasingly adopting cryptocurrency, and looking for ways to incorporate it into their business models. Walmart is the latest company interested in doing so, if a company job posting is to be believed.

In a job posting for a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead, the company outlines what it is looking for.

As Digital Currency/ Cryptocurrency lead at Walmart you will be responsible for developing the Digital Currency strategy and product roadmap. As an expert in Digital Currencies/ Cryptocurrency and Blockchain related technologies, you will drive the vision for the product and capabilities roadmap. You will provide the leadership to identify technology and customer trends and the investments needed to build on those trends.

Given Walmart’s position in the industry, its support for cryptocurrency could be a major boon to the tech.