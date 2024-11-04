VMware Workstation to Switch to KVM on Linux

VMware Workstation is switching from proprietary virtualization to using KVM, the Kernel-based Virtual Machine capabilities built into Linux.

First spotted by Phoronix, the news comes courtesy of a post to the Linux kernel mailing list by Broadcom engineer Zack Rusin.

To be able to switch VMware products running on Linux to KVM some minor changes are required to let KVM run/resume unmodified VMware guests. First allow enabling of the VMware backdoor via an api. Currently the setting of the VMware backdoor is limited to kernel boot parameters, which forces all VM’s running on a host to either run with or without the VMware backdoor. Add a simple cap to allow enabling of the VMware backdoor on a per VM basis. The default for that setting remains the kvm.enable_vmware_backdoor boot parameter (which is false by default) and can be changed on a per-vm basis via the KVM_CAP_X86_VMWARE_BACKDOOR cap. Second add a cap to forward hypercalls to userspace. I know that in general that’s frowned upon but VMwre guests send quite a few hypercalls from userspace and it would be both impractical and largelly impossible to handle all in the kernel. The change is trivial and I’d be maintaining this code so I hope it’s not a big deal. The third commit just adds a self-test for the “forward VMware hypercalls to userspace” functionality.

Broadcom clarified to Phoronix that, while the company is switching to KVM for CPU virtualization, it will continue to use its proprietary code base for GPU virtualization and other features.

The announcement is good news for VMware users, as well as the Linux community.