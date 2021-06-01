Verizon Makes 5G Push With ‘Biggest Upgrade Campaign Ever’

Verizon is working hard to migrate its customer base to 5G, with its biggest “5G upgrade campaign ever.”

Like carriers around the world, Verizon is rushing to deploy its 5G network, and working to convince customers to switch over. In addition to the benefits to consumers, in the form of higher speeds and lower latency, 5G has significant benefits to carriers.

The improved architecture of 5G networks allows carriers to better deal with usage spikes, and the spectrum is better future-proofed to account for growth. The faster speeds also put carriers in the position to better compete with traditional internet service providers, as well as be the go-to solution for edge computing solutions.

Of course, in order to benefit from 5G, carriers need to convince users to make the switch. Verizon is pulling out all the stops to do just that.

Starting today, every customer —new and existing, consumers and businesses — can trade in an old phone and get a 5G phone on Verizon. That includes trading in a cracked or broken phone. Verizon will even help cover the cost of switching for new customers.

The upgrade event promises to be a major event for the carrier, and a good deal for customers.