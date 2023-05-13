Unreal Engine Gains Native Apple Silicon Support

Epic Games has released Unreal Engine 5.2, adding support for Apple’s M-Series custom silicon.

Unreal Engine is one of the most popular game engines on the market. Until version 5.2, Macs powered by Apple Silicon had to run games via the Rosetta compatibility layer, which allows apps compiled for Intel Macs to run on the newer chips.

Epic’s latest release resolves that, bringing full support for Apple Silicon, according to a company blog post:

Native support for Apple Silicon has been added to the Unreal Editor. This brings a better user experience, improved performance, and greater stability. The Universal Binary of Unreal Engine that natively supports both Apple Silicon and Intel CPUs is now available to download from the Epic Games launcher.

Despite their legal issues, it’s good to see Epic bring Apple Silicon support to Unreal, especially given its popularity in the gaming industry.