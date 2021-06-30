Uber Wants Employees in the Office 50% of the Time

Uber has told staff it wants them in the office 50% of the time, as the company continues to adapt to a changed workplace.

Many companies are adding remote and hybrid work options permanently, an acknowledgment the workplace has been forever changed by COVID-19. Uber is unveiling one of the most flexible options yet, with employees being asked to work 50% of the time in the office.

What makes Uber’s stand so unique, however, is that the employees have control over how when and how they allocate that 50%, according to Reuters. For example, an employee could work one week in the office and not come in at all the following week. In contrast, many companies are requiring employees be in the office a set amount of days per week, in some cases even stipulating which days.

Uber is also encouraging employees to work away from their homes at least four weeks a year, giving employees the opportunity to experience a change of scenery.