Twitter Tweaks Algorithm and Adds New Features to Bolster Performance Ads

Twitter is tweaking its algorithm and adding new features as it works to bolster its performance advertising business.

Performance advertising is Twitter’s solution to continued growth. With an emphasis on rapid and quantifiable sales generation, the company hopes performance ads will help it double its revenue by 2023. In order to prove its value to companies looking to sell via its platform, the company needs its algorithm to properly target potential buyers.

The company told Reuters it is tweaking the algorithm that determines what ads users see as part of its new initiative.

“Performance ads are a very large opportunity … that’s relatively untapped for us,” said Kamara Benjamin, group product manager at Twitter. “Ultimately, this is going to lead to people installing apps, visiting websites and finding products that meet their needs.”

One of the major new features the company is rolling out is the ability to download mobile games and apps, displayed in ads, without ever leaving the Twitter app.