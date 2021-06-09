TikTok and WeChat In the Clear as Biden Reverses Trump’s Ban Attempts

TikTok and WeChat’s battle to avoid being sold is finally over, as President Biden has signed an executive order undoing the previous administration’s attempt to ban them.

TikTok found itself in the crosshairs of the Trump administration, with officials trying to get the social media platform banned in the US. The only proposed alternative was for TikTok’s parent, ByteDance, to sell off the US operations. Oracle, along with Walmart, emerged as winning company, but neither US nor Chinese officials could agree on terms, leaving the company in limbo.

Shortly after taking office, President Biden ordered a review of the previous administration’s attempts to ban TikTok and WeChat, but has now signed an executive order reversing the attempt to ban them.

President Biden revoked and replaced three E.O.s that aimed to prohibit transactions with TikTok, WeChat, and eight other communications and financial technology software applications; two of these E.O.s are subject to litigation.

In lieu of banning the platforms, the executive order instructs the Commerce Department to evaluate “foreign adversary connected software applications” and take action where appropriate to protect user data.