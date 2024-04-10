Thunderbird Takes Over Maintenance of the Thunderbird Snap

Thunderbird announced it has taken over maintenance of the Snap version of the email client, putting it in direct control of the version slated to be the default on Ubuntu.

Snaps are Canonical’s containerized application format for Linux and directly competes with Flatpak. Both formats solve the issue of having up-to-date applications on stable, long-term-support (LTS). With traditional LTS distros, package versions are frozen for the lifespan of that release, only receiving security and bug fixes, but not new features. Snaps and Flatpaks solve this issue by including all the necessary dependencies within the package, giving users the ability to have the latest and greatest software, regardless of how old the underlying distro is.

Ubuntu already packages Firefox as a Snap package and plans to do the same with Thunderbird in Ubuntu 24.04. The Thunderbird developers are directly supporting the Thunderbird Snap to help improve the experience.

We love our Linux users across all Linux distributions. That is why we’ve stepped up to help maintain the Thunderbird Snap available in the Snap Store. Last year we took ownership of the Thunderbird Flatpak, and it has been our officially recommended package for Linux users. However, we are expanding our horizons to make sure the Thunderbird Snap experience is officially supported too. We at Thunderbird are team “free software”, independent of the packaging technology. This will mostly affect our Ubuntu users but there are plenty of other Snap users out there as well.

As the Thunderbird devs point out, Ubuntu users will see immediate benefits.