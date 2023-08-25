Advertise with Us
Threads Officially Launched Its Web Version

Threads has officially launched its web-based version, giving users the ability to use the platform via their browser....
Written by Staff
Thursday, August 24, 2023

    • Threads has officially launched its web-based version, giving users the ability to use the platform via their browser.

    Meta made the announcement on (where else) Threads:

    Use your Instagram account to log in: threads.netScroll to catch up on the conversation, or start a new thread of your own.

    Right from the start, the web-based version includes many of the features available to mobile users:

    You can also: ✨ add photos and videos to your posts ✨ reply and repost ✨ search for profiles and view your own ✨ see your notifications

    Meta says more features are coming soon:

    This is just the beginning. We’re working on bringing everything you know and love from mobile over to web. More soon. 🫶

