Threads Officially Launched Its Web Version

Threads has officially launched its web-based version, giving users the ability to use the platform via their browser.

Meta made the announcement on (where else) Threads:

Use your Instagram account to log in: threads.netScroll to catch up on the conversation, or start a new thread of your own.

Right from the start, the web-based version includes many of the features available to mobile users:

You can also: ✨ add photos and videos to your posts ✨ reply and repost ✨ search for profiles and view your own ✨ see your notifications

Meta says more features are coming soon: