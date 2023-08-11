The UK May Join the US In Restricting Investments in China

The UK government may join the US in restricting investments in Chinese companies in an effort to avoid giving China a tech advantage.

According to The Guardian, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order giving the Treasury Secretary the authority to limit investments in Chinese firms in the AI, semiconductor, and quantum computing fields. The move comes amid efforts by US lawmakers to restrict venture capitalists from investing in such Chinese firms.

While The Guardian reports that neither the UK nor the EU are planning on immediately following suit, the UK is at least considering whether it should take similar measures as the US.

“The UK will consider these new measures closely as we continue to assess potential national security risks attached to some investments,” said a spokesperson for the British government.