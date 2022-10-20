The iPad is Getting DaVinci Resolve

Popular video editing software DaVinci Resolve is coming to the iPad, tapping into the power of Apple’s silicon.

DaVinci Resolve is a popular video editing platform used by millions. The software has been used in the production of some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters in history. Blackmagic Design, the company behind the program, announced it is bringing it to the iPad:

Blackmagic Design today announced DaVinci Resolve for iPad, so creators can extend video workflows in new ways and new places. Optimized for MultiTouch technology and Apple Pencil, DaVinci Resolve for iPad features support for cut and color pages providing access to DaVinci’s award winning image technology, color finishing tools and latest HDR workflows. And Blackmagic Cloud support allows creators to collaborate with multiple users around the world. DaVinci Resolve for iPad will be available in Q4 2022 from the Apple App Store as a free download, with an upgrade to DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad also available as an in-app purchase.

The announcement is good news for DaVinci Resolve fans, not to mention for Apple and the iPad. Apple has consistently tried to position the iPad as a true computer alternative. The iPad, especially the Pro model, certainly has the power to challenge even high-end computers, but software has always been its Achilles heel, with professional options hampered by the limits of iPadOS. With recent improvements to the OS, however, the way is open for more apps like DaVinci Resolve to make their way to the platform.