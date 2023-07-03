Thales and Google Cloud Partnering to Unleash AI-Powered Security

Thales has announced a partnership with Google Cloud to use the latter’s generative AI to create new security solutions.

According to Thales, only 24% of companies storing their data in the cloud know where it is stored. The company is working with Google Cloud to provide customers with the tools they need “to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data in the cloud.” The tools will help companies better secure their data and comply with local regulations.

“Through this collaboration, Google Cloud’s leading AI capabilities will further enhance the performance of the Thales CipherTrust platform’s Intelligent Protection, which aims to solve security challenges through the discovery and classification of sensitive information,” said Sebastien Cano, Senior Vice President of Cloud Protection and Licensing activities at Thales. “Together, these technologies will allow for powerful, AI-backed features that automate fundamental tasks for customers and ensure their sensitive data in the cloud remains securely protected and within established policies.”

“Data accessibility and protection in the cloud is essential to enterprise success,” said Sunil Potti, General Manager and Vice President of Cloud Security at Google Cloud. “We are proud to partner with Thales to bring their CipherTrust Intelligent Protection platform and our Vertex AI solution together, helping customers enjoy faster, streamlined experiences to discover and classify their most critical data without fearing infiltration or theft of sensitive information.”