Tesla FSD Coming to Boring Co. Vegas Loop: A Step Toward Autonomous Transport in Sin City

In a groundbreaking development, Elon Musk’s Boring Company is set to incorporate Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology into its Las Vegas Loop system by the end of 2024. This move, announced by Steve Hill, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, marks a significant milestone in the evolution of autonomous transport in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

The Vision of Autonomous Transit

The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop has been a focal point of urban transportation innovation since its inception. Designed to alleviate the city’s notorious traffic congestion, the Loop utilizes a series of underground tunnels to ferry passengers between key locations at high speeds. Initially, these trips have relied on human-driven Tesla vehicles, but the introduction of FSD promises to revolutionize the experience by removing the need for a human driver altogether.

“We’re on the brink of a new era in urban transit,” said Steve Hill in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The integration of Tesla’s FSD into the Vegas Loop will not only enhance efficiency but also pave the way for a fully autonomous future.”

The Road to Full Autonomy

While the initial implementation of FSD in the Vegas Loop will be supervised, meaning a human operator will still be present, it represents a significant step toward achieving full autonomy. Hill emphasized that the early stages will involve using Tesla’s driver assistance tools, with the ultimate goal being the removal of human oversight as the technology proves itself.

NEWS: Elon Musk’s @boringcompany will start using Tesla’s FSD (Supervised) in its Las Vegas tunnel by the end of 2024, according to Steve Hill, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The next Boring Co. Vegas Loop offshoot from the Las Vegas… pic.twitter.com/AqqCBp5Kpm — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 27, 2024

“Hopefully, we’ll see the first instances of this by the end of the year,” Hill added. “But it’s important to note that this will be a phased approach. We need to ensure safety and reliability at every stage before fully transitioning to driverless operations.”

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and founder of The Boring Company, has long been an advocate of autonomous technology. In a recent statement, he underscored the potential of FSD to transform urban mobility. “FSD in the Vegas Loop is just the beginning. We’re building the future of transportation, where autonomous vehicles will dominate the landscape, reducing traffic, emissions, and the cost of transport,” Musk said.

Expanding the Vegas Loop

The Boring Company’s ambitions for the Vegas Loop extend far beyond its current operations. At present, the system includes a few key stations, such as those at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Resorts World. However, the full buildout envisions a network of 93 stations spanning 68 miles of tunnels, connecting major destinations across the city, including the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, and neighboring areas.

My first time riding the Vegas Loop, a proof of concept tunnel from Boring Company / Elon Musk. Pro is able to go from Resorts World to Las Vegas Convention Center, Cons: huge bottlenecks, 3-4 per car, requires drivers still. Honestly they should just run a train every couple min pic.twitter.com/cPe3AfNfvU — James Hatheway (@James_Hatheway) August 14, 2024

Progress on this expansion is ongoing. The next offshoot from the Las Vegas Convention Center is nearing completion, with the Westgate station expected to open soon. Prufrock, one of the Boring Company’s advanced tunneling machines, is currently digging from the convention center’s central hall toward the Encore, with plans to extend the tunnel to additional destinations over the coming months.

The Future of Autonomous Transport

The introduction of Tesla’s FSD into the Vegas Loop is more than just a technological upgrade; it is a glimpse into the future of urban transport. Autonomous vehicles promise to redefine how people move around cities, making transportation more efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly.

However, the road to full autonomy is not without challenges. The technology must navigate a complex web of regulatory approvals, public skepticism, and technical hurdles. But the potential rewards are immense.

“Imagine a world where traffic jams are a thing of the past, where you can travel from one end of the Strip to the other in minutes, all without a driver,” Hill mused. “That’s the vision we’re working toward with the Vegas Loop and Tesla’s FSD.”

Integrating FSD: Technical and Regulatory Challenges

Implementing FSD in a controlled environment like the Vegas Loop offers a unique opportunity to refine the technology before broader deployment. The tunnels provide a relatively predictable environment, free from many of the variables—like pedestrians and weather—that complicate autonomous driving on open roads.

Nevertheless, integrating FSD into the Loop is not without its challenges. As Hill pointed out, while tunnels are simpler environments for FSD to navigate, there are still operational complexities, particularly around vehicle loading and unloading, which must be carefully managed to ensure safety.

“We’re starting with driver assistance tools, but the goal is to advance to a point where these systems can operate fully autonomously,” Hill said. “The technology is progressing rapidly, and we’re confident that with careful testing and iteration, we’ll get there.”

Community and Economic Impact

Beyond the technological implications, the expansion of the Vegas Loop and the integration of FSD technology are expected to have significant economic and social impacts. The Loop will make it easier for visitors and residents to move around the city, potentially reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality.

Local businesses are likely to benefit as well. Easier access to different parts of the city could encourage more exploration by tourists, boosting foot traffic to a wider range of venues. Moreover, the construction and operation of the Loop are creating jobs, contributing to the local economy.

Elon Musk has long touted the broader economic benefits of his companies’ innovations. “The Vegas Loop, with FSD, will not only transform how people travel in Las Vegas but also how cities around the world think about transportation infrastructure,” Musk said in a recent interview. “It’s about building a future where transport is smarter, safer, and more sustainable.”

What Lies Ahead

As the Vegas Loop continues to expand and evolve, all eyes will be on how successfully Tesla’s FSD technology can be integrated into the system. If successful, it could serve as a model for other cities looking to innovate their transportation systems.

While the exact timeline for full autonomy in the Vegas Loop remains uncertain, the progress made thus far is promising. With the first supervised FSD vehicles expected to hit the tunnels by the end of 2024, Las Vegas could soon become a showcase for what the future of urban transport might look like.

In the words of Elon Musk, “We’re just getting started. The Vegas Loop is a prototype for a global network of underground transportation systems that will redefine how people live and move in cities. Tesla’s FSD is a key part of that vision, and we’re excited to see it come to life in Las Vegas.”

As the year progresses, the world will be watching closely to see how this ambitious project unfolds, and whether the integration of FSD into the Vegas Loop can indeed deliver on its promise of a safer, more efficient, and fully autonomous transportation system.