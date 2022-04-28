T-Mobile’s 5G Network Fuels Record Quarter

T-Mobile delivered another stellar quarter, setting a Q1 record and leading the industry in key areas.

T-Mobile reported 348,000 postpaid net account additions in Q1, as well as 1.3 million postpaid net customer additions. Both figures were industry-leading, with the former being a Q1 company record and the latter being the best Q1 results in eight years.

Interestingly, another bright spot for the company was its broadband internet service. T-Mobile racked up 338,000 net customer additions, another industry best and company record.

“T-Mobile continues to be the growth leader in this industry, with another beat and raise quarter that delivered front-of-the-pack postpaid, new account, and broadband customer results,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “Only the Un-carrier’s unparalleled network leadership in the 5G era has enabled us to give customers the best network and best value without compromise, and effectively solve one of the most prevalent pain points in the wireless industry. And we are accomplishing this while advancing our integration and delivering bigger synergies faster than expected. I’m excited to carry our momentum forward through the rest of the year.”