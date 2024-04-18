Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
5GRevolution

T-Mobile Plans to Throttle All High-Data Home Internet Users

T-Mobile plans to throttle speeds for all Home Internet users who go over a certain data cap, regardless of how long they've been customers....
T-Mobile Plans to Throttle All High-Data Home Internet Users
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, April 18, 2024

    • T-Mobile plans to throttle speeds for all Home Internet users who go over a certain data cap, regardless of how long they’ve been customers.

    T-Mobile previously introduced throttling for new customers who used large quantities of data, but long-time customers were exempt. According to The Mobile Report, that is changing as the company expands the throttling to all customers who use more than 1.2TB in a month.

    As the outlet goes on to point out, there’s still much we don’t know about the new limit. Some reports suggest Home Internet users may be prioritized higher than they were before, up to the 1.2TB limit, meaning they could actually see improved performance as long as they stay under the cap.

    Either way, 1.2TB is high enough that the vast majority of users probably won’t be impacted.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |