T-Mobile Plans to Throttle All High-Data Home Internet Users

T-Mobile plans to throttle speeds for all Home Internet users who go over a certain data cap, regardless of how long they’ve been customers.

T-Mobile previously introduced throttling for new customers who used large quantities of data, but long-time customers were exempt. According to The Mobile Report, that is changing as the company expands the throttling to all customers who use more than 1.2TB in a month.

As the outlet goes on to point out, there’s still much we don’t know about the new limit. Some reports suggest Home Internet users may be prioritized higher than they were before, up to the 1.2TB limit, meaning they could actually see improved performance as long as they stay under the cap.

Either way, 1.2TB is high enough that the vast majority of users probably won’t be impacted.