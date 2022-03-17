T-Mobile and BMW Partner to Deliver First 5G-Connect Car

T-Mobile and BMW are partnering to deliver the first 5G-connected car in the US, powered by T-Mobile Magenta Drive.

Available to postpaid customers for $20 a month, T-Mobile Magenta Drive for BMW gives eligible vehicles full 5G connectivity, providing hotspot access to up to 10 devices simultaneously. The feature also integrates a user’s phone number, allowing them to leave their phone behind and still make calls from their car.

T-Mobile and BMW tout the advanced antenna system in the BMW iX and i4, a system that compliments T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G coverage and access.

“In 2019 we lit up the first nationwide 5G network, and today we mark another milestone that builds on our 5G leadership,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “In another 5G first, we’ve delivered America’s first 5G connected cars, and we’re honored to do it together with BMW, who entrust their vehicles’ connectivity to T-Mobile.”