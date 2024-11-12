SUSE Announces SUSE AI, a Trusted Enterprise AI Platform

SUSE, a leading provider of enterprise software and the creator of SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE), announced the enterprise-grade SUSE AI.

AI is revolutionizing countless industries, but enterprise customers have stricter needs and requirements, especially in the realm of data security and privacy. SUSE AI is designed to meet those needs, providing “a secure, trusted platform” for generative AI, and is “an integrated cloud native solution.”

SUSE AI features include:

Secure by design: SUSE AI provides security and certifications at the software infrastructure level and tools that provide zero trust security, templates and playbooks for compliance. With SUSE AI, they can ensure that all use and processing of sensitive and private data remains private, significantly reducing the risk of data breaches and any unauthorized access. SUSE AI components are built with SUSE’s common criteria certified build system, which sanitizes the software and performs vulnerability scans. This ensures the security and integrity of those components and can reduce the impact of security breaches with enhanced incident response and recovery efforts.

With SUSE AI, customers can trust their AI solutions – trust the security of the platform, trust that the generated data is correct and trust that their private customer and IP data stay private. They can deploy well-managed AI wherever their business needs it, from on-premise to hybrid to cloud and even in air-gapped environments. Enterprises can future-proof by taking advantage of the AI components provided as part of SUSE AI or bring their own AI tools to accommodate their unique use cases and increased workloads. Choice: SUSE AI provides choice to customers by providing a secure platform on which they can select any AI components. Customers have full control over platform optimization and extension as well as flexibility in selecting and deploying large language models (LLMs). Simplified cluster operations and persistent storage along with easy access to pre-configured shared tools and services mean customers can rely on SUSE AI under any circumstance.

“AI is incredibly powerful, but without consideration, it has the potential to cause harm and damage reputations. As the value of GenAI – and the need for it – becomes more apparent, we are seeing customers struggle with compliance risks, shadow AI, and a lack of control, not to mention the vendor lock-in and skyrocketing costs associated with early-stage AI solutions,” said Abhinav Puri, Vice President of Portfolio Solutions at SUSE. “SUSE’s approach to AI, delivered in our SUSE AI solutions and the SUSE AI Early Access Program, helps address these issues for customers.”

“As enterprises demand for more secure, scalable AI solutions, our customers look to us for help in solving their critical challenges in privacy, compliance, and control,” added Nidhi Srivastava, TCS Global Head of AI.Cloud Offerings. “We are thrilled to partner with SUSE on the launch of its SUSE AI platform. Its new GenAI capabilities help to maintain security and sovereignty, which is essential in today’s regulatory landscape. Together with SUSE, we are committed to helping enterprises use AI to drive meaningful innovation while keeping their data protected.”

SUSE is an established name in the enterprise and open source world, especially in Europe. As a result, SUSE AI is sure to gain ground in an increasingly crowded AI market.