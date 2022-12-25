Stack Overflow: Linux Surpasses macOS Among Developers

Linux has reached a major milestone, surpassing macOS among developers for both personal and professional use.

Linux has long been the third most popular operating system (OS), after Windows and macOS. Stack Overflow has released its 2022 Developer Survey, and it’s good news for Linux fans.

According to the Developer Survey, Linux use has passed macOS by a significant margin. Linux is used by 40.23% of developers as their primary OS for personal use, while 39.89% use it as their primary OS for professional use. In contrast, macOS is used as a primary OS for personal use 31.07% of developers and for professional use by 32.97%.

Technically, Linux surpassed macOS in Stack Overflow’s 2021 Developer Survey, but only by 0.13%. The latest survey shows a major uptick in usage, one Stack Overflow attributes to the appeal of open source software.