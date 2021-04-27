Spotify Raising Prices for Some Users

On the heals of its announcement about podcast subscriptions, Spotify is notifying some users they will have to pay more.

Spotify has Apple squarely in its sights with its announcement it would offer podcast subscriptions to compete with Apple’s Podcast announcements at its Spring Loaded event. Unlike Apple’s subscription service, Spotify will not take a cut from the subscription fee, giving the entire amount to the podcaster.

Unfortunately, it appears Spotify will be raising prices, according to The Verge. In the US, Spotify Family will increase from $14.99 to $15.99 a month, while Duo, Premium and Student plans will remain the same price.

In the UK, however, the price hike is more dramatic. Spotify Student will go from £4.99 to £5.99 a month, while Duo will go from £12.99 to £13.99. Spotify Family will go from £14.99 to £16.99 a month.

“We offer a variety of subscription plans tailored to our users’ needs, and we occasionally update our prices to reflect local macroeconomic factors and meet market demands while offering an unparalleled service,” a Spotify spokesperson told The Verge.