The trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has become a standard for many businesses, allowing employees to use their own devices for work. According to the data, 82% of companies have a BYOD program.

While this approach provides much-needed flexibility, cost savings, and productivity enhancement, it comes with significant cybersecurity risks. While it’s not a bad policy to adopt, businesses that embrace a BYOD model need to implement tight security measures to safeguard their important data.

First things first – develop a comprehensive BYOD policy

It’s not good enough to simply tell new hires they can use a personal device if they prefer. It’s crucial to have a comprehensive BYOD policy that specifically addresses elements like security protocols, employee responsibilities, and consequences for ignoring the rules.

Here are some tips for creating your BYOD policy:

· Define which devices may be used for work. For example, you might allow tablets (but not smartphones), or laptops (but not tablets). Whatever devices you allow, require them to remain in a protective case at all times. Good cases are affordable, even for new phones like the S25.



· Specify how each device is to be secured. At the very least, require antivirus software to be installed on every device. You can also require that devices use a password and biometric lock to prevent unauthorized access. Some companies require software that monitors activity or allows for wiping data remotely. You can also create a rule that prohibits employees from allowing other people to use their devices at any time, including friends and family.



· Create a policy that complies with regulations. Depending on your industry, it might be too much of a security risk to allow anyone to use a personal device, but if not, implement rules that adhere to applicable regulations.



· Establish a procedure for wiping data remotely. Have a plan for wiping data remotely if a device is lost or stolen, or if an employee leaves the company.



· Have well–defined consequences. Nobody wants to be the bad guy, but you can’t afford to ignore non-compliance. Spell out the consequences for disregarding your BYOD policies and enforce them across the board without exception. If you make just one exception, people will let their guard down, knowing they can talk their way out of a write-up or termination.



· Conduct regular security audits. Verify that rules are being followed by conducting regular audits.



· Block app installations. Implement software that won’t allow unauthorized apps to be installed. This may force some employees to opt out, but it’s safer for your company.

Implement a device management solution

Don’t hesitate to use software that monitors, manages, and secures your employees’ BYOD devices. It’s the only way to maintain control over your data and accounts. Employees may not like the idea of having their personal devices monitored or controlled, but personal devices come with big risks.

If they want the convenience of being able to use their personal smartphone or laptop, they need to agree to your rules. Otherwise, they’ll need to buy a dedicated personal device or use a company-issued device.

Require encryption for data and traffic

Encrypt all data on the device’s hard drive. It’s good practice to prohibit the use of public Wi-Fi networks, but if you can’t get around that, require employees to use a VPN.

Don’t allow company-issued devices to become personal devices

In addition to securing personal devices, you also need to prevent company-issued devices from turning into personal devices. The easiest way to prevent this is to prohibit taking work devices home.

Train employees on security best practices

Cybersecurity training is crucial, but it only works when it’s thorough and ongoing. Start conducting regular training sessions to educate employees about potential threats specifically related to BYOD. For example, you’ll need to get them thinking about phishing schemes, advanced social engineering techniques, and the importance of installing antivirus updates as soon as they’re available.

Back up data regularly

You can’t rely on employees to back up their data on a regular basis. Even if it’s written into your company policy, backups are often too tedious for the average employee to manage. Instead, implement solutions that create automatic backups wherever they work.

For example, anything employees do in the cloud – like adding, editing, or deleting documents – should create an automatic record and backup. A great example is how Box maintains access to older versions of documents.

It’s about awareness, training, and strict policies

Once you have a strict BYOD cybersecurity policy, foster a culture of security awareness where employees understand their role in preventing cybersecurity incidents. Your employees will be more likely to follow the rules, and the risk to your business will decrease.