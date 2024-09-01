Why Skills Based Training Might Be the Key to Your Success

For many modern companies, finding employees to fill open job positions can be difficult enough. It’s even trickier to find candidates who are overqualified for the role they’re applying for, especially ones who have developed expertise in their particular fields. However, it is these workers with an overabundance of skills that are vital to a company’s growth and success. They are able to perform above their role, help fellow employees, and ensure that the company can overcome any future hardships. But, in lieu of recruiting employees with an overabundance of skills, what is the best way to go about training current employees?

Traditionally, you can use original methods of creating training resources when trying to bring under-skilled employees to the proper level. This would include broad, general resources or training custom-made for your business, which are much more effective. Regardless of the medium, high quality training usually focuses on a few aspects. It helps to highlight proven market growth opportunities in the past, while also providing exposure to future research, innovation, and business practices. This combination of both past and future mindsets helps a company learn from its mistakes, and more importantly, set a proper plan to guide it in the future. But what exactly does training do for employees?

The Importance of Skills Based Training

Skills based training has several implicit and explicit benefits. On the explicit side, you provide employees with more education on a variety of subject matters. This serves to enhance their skills, expand their broader knowledge base, and improve an employee’s holistic performance. Conversely, more employee training has the main merit of increasing employee satisfaction. This satisfaction, in turn, means a much higher employee retention percentage and attracting top level talent due to the positive work environment. However, despite the benefits that traditional training resources bring, it might not be enough for businesses seeking a rapid pivot.

As many as 62 out of every 100 leaders say they aren’t fully prepared to respond to new technology and talent challenges. However, challenges with technology and talent are not mutually exclusive issues. While overtrained and expert employees can help a business sustain itself, these issues are compounded when a business experiences both simultaneously. Around 42% of C-suite leaders corroborate this sentiment and feel skill shortages are a substantial issue when attempting to pivot a business. With this in mind, novel technology may be the key to helping businesses swiftly adapt to hardships.

Conclusion

Companies like YU Global, have been revolutionizing the way training is made via the power of AI. Beyond the normal benefits, AI-enriched training holds many more merits than traditional training methods. In addition to traditional benefits, these new resources help employees deepen their area of expertise and yield measurable benefits via metrics like return on investment (ROI). Not only that, but these resources come at a cost-effective rate and after only a few weeks of custom course development. Ultimately, whether you’re trying to save your business from trouble or trying to advance it into the future, YU Global can help you efficiently adapt your business.