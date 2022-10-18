Semiconductor Delivery Times Shrink by Four Days

The tech industry received some of the best news it’s had in years, with delivery times for semiconductors shrinking by four days in September.

The tech industry, automotive industry, and countless others have been plagued by a shortage of semiconductors amid wider supply chain issues. According to Bloomberg, the shortage may finally be easing, with a four-day delivery time reduction that is the largest in years.

In many ways, the semiconductor industry was a victim of its own success. As the pandemic forced record numbers of employees to work from home, the demand for computers, smartphones, and tablets skyrocketed at a time when production was experiencing slowdowns as a result of lockdowns.

As the pandemic has eased, demand for electronics has dropped and a decrease in lockdowns has helped supply catch up. While there’s still a long way to go, a reduction of this size is the biggest reason for hope those in the industry have had for a long time.