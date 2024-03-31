Saturday in Tesla Stock Land: A Rollercoaster Ride of News and Speculation

This Saturday was no exception to the frenetic world of Tesla stock trading. As investors braced themselves for the week ahead, CEO Elon Musk excited the Tesla community with a deluge of updates, speculations, and hints.

At the forefront of the discussion was Musk’s subtle yet significant move: liking Sawyer Merritt’s post highlighting a shift in terminology from “beta” to “supervised full self-driving” for Tesla’s autonomous driving feature. This seemingly minor adjustment sparked speculation, with many interpreting it as confirmation that Tesla’s full self-driving technology is exiting beta mode.

Merritt’s post, echoing the sentiments of many Tesla enthusiasts, underscored the transformative potential of Tesla’s autonomous driving capabilities. Describing his firsthand experience with FSD beta 12.3.1, Merritt painted a picture of seamless and comfortable journeys, even in its current developmental stage. Musk’s response, acknowledging the long road ahead but expressing confidence in Tesla’s progress, further fueled optimism among supporters.

However, amidst the optimism, concerns lingered about Tesla’s recent stock performance. Despite strides in technology and production milestones, Tesla’s stock has faced a tumultuous start to the year, with a nearly 30% decline year-to-date. Some attributed this decline to broader market sentiments, while others pointed to lingering doubts about Tesla’s profitability and market favorability.

Yet, amidst the uncertainty, there were signs of resilience and hope. Tesla’s recent price adjustments, including increases in Model Y prices in various markets, hinted at a strategic shift towards prioritizing profitability over sheer production volume. This shift, coupled with the potential for revenue streams from features like FSD subscriptions and the anticipated launch of a robotaxi network, offered a glimmer of hope for investors seeking signs of sustainable growth.

The discussion extended beyond financial metrics, with Musk’s vision for Tesla’s future eliciting excitement and skepticism. His bold predictions of a future where autonomous vehicles render manual driving obsolete resonated with some, while others remained cautious, citing regulatory hurdles and technical challenges.

As the weekend drew to a close, Tesla investors braced themselves for the earnings call on April 17th. Expectations tempered by recent market volatility and ongoing uncertainties, all eyes remained fixed on Tesla’s next moves and the potential implications for its stock trajectory.

In the dynamic landscape of Tesla stock land, where speculation and anticipation intertwine with technological innovation and financial performance, each day brings new twists and turns. As investors navigate the highs and lows of this electric journey, one thing remains certain: the Tesla saga continues to captivate the imagination and intrigue of market observers worldwide.